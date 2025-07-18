David Fry News: Goes yard in win

Fry went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 8-6 win over the Athletics.

Fry hit his fourth home run of the season Friday, a two-run shot as part of a four-run third inning. It's a good sign for the 29-year-old, who has really struggled at the plate to start his year following an All-Star campaign last season. He had a .804 OPS, 14 home runs and 51 RBI in 122 games last year, but just a .559 OPS, four home runs and seven RBI in 32 games this season.