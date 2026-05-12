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David Fry News: Logs two hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 4:54am

Fry started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Fry made his fifth start of the season at catcher. The Guardians keep him around as a third catcher, but he's mostly been deployed in right field (nine starts) or designated hitter (six). Cleveland's recent acquisition of Patrick Bailey from San Francisco and optioning of Bo Naylor to Triple-A Columbus does nothing to change Fry's role.

David Fry
Cleveland Guardians
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