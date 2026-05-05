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David Fry News: Provides early, only offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Fry served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Fry put Cleveland on the board early with a two-run homer in the second inning, but that's all the team could do against Kansas City pitching. It was the third time going deep in his last six games. He doesn't get nearly the number of opportunities as others on the team, but Fry is second on the Guardians with an .892 OPS over 51 plate appearances.

David Fry
Cleveland Guardians
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