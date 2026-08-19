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David Fry News: Recalled from Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:24pm

The Guardians recalled Fry from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

With Rhys Hoskins sent to the 10-day injured list due to back inflammation, Fry will return to the big leagues after he was sent to Columbus earlier this month. Fry has slashed .182/.304/.336 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 25:51 BB:K across 168 plate appearances in the big leagues this season.

David Fry
Cleveland Guardians
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