David Fry News: Recalled from Columbus

The Guardians recalled Fry from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

With Rhys Hoskins sent to the 10-day injured list due to back inflammation, Fry will return to the big leagues after he was sent to Columbus earlier this month. Fry has slashed .182/.304/.336 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 25:51 BB:K across 168 plate appearances in the big leagues this season.