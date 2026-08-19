David Fry News: Recalled from Columbus
The Guardians recalled Fry from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
With Rhys Hoskins sent to the 10-day injured list due to back inflammation, Fry will return to the big leagues after he was sent to Columbus earlier this month. Fry has slashed .182/.304/.336 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 25:51 BB:K across 168 plate appearances in the big leagues this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Fry See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target32 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Fry See More