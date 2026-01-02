After undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow last November, Fry was cleared to make his 2025 debut for the Guardians in late May but ended being limited exclusively to designated-hitter and pinch-hitting duties throughout the season. His campaign came to an early end when he was hit in the face by a pitch from the Tigers' Tarik Skubal on Sept. 23, resulting in Fry requiring surgery to repair nasal fractures. Vogt suggested that Fry has fully healed from that procedure, putting the 30-year-old on track to resume duties as the team's third catch while also being in the mix for playing time at the infield and outfield corners in 2026. Fry's ability to hit lefties -- he had a .996 OPS against southpaws in 2024 -- should provide a boost to the Guardians, who ranked 27th against left-handers in 2025 with a .647 OPS.