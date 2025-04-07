David Hagaman Injury: On mend from surgery
Hagaman is rehabbing from May 2024 internal brace surgery, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.
He needed the procedure before last year's draft, but the Rangers still used a fourth-round pick on Hagaman. His shaky command could eventually force a move to the bullpen, but he has three above-average offerings and Texas will look to develop him as a starter when he returns to action this summer.
