David Hamilton News: Belts first homer of season

Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Hamilton took Kai-Wei Teng deep for his first homer of the season in the top of the third inning. Seeing regular playing time at shortstop and third base for Milwaukee, Hamilton's long ball snapped an 0-for-12 skid. He's slashing a paltry .226/.314/.282 with four extra-base hits, including the one homer, nine RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and a 15:29 BB:K across 147 plate appearances this season.