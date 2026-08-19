David Hamilton News: Blasts fourth homer
Hamilton went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 22-0 blowout win over the Mariners.
Hamilton added to Milwaukee's already commanding lead with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. He would drive in another run with an RBI single one frame later, giving him a career-high four RBI. The long ball snapped a 42-game homer drought and was his fourth of the season. Through 95 games this season, Hamilton is slashing .239/.319/.333 with nine doubles, two triples, four homers, 21 RBI, 40 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
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