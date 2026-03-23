David Hamilton News: Candidate for starts at third base
Hamilton is a "leading candidate" to share playing time at third base with Luis Rengifo, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Rengifo is widely expected to serve as the Brewers' primary third baseman, though McCalvy notes that it's possible the left-handed-hitting Hamilton draws the start at the hot corner Opening Day against righty Shane Smith of the White Sox. Hamilton has slashed just .222/.283/.359 in the majors but has had a great spring, hitting .298/.365/.468 with one home run, five stolen bases and a 5:8 BB:K. The 28-year-old is most known for his speed, and he is likely to be an asset in the stolen-base department if the at-bats are there.
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