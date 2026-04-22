David Hamilton News: Career-high four hits in Detroit

Hamilton went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-4 rout of the Tigers.

The 28-year-old infielder kept the line moving, racking up a career-high four hits from the eighth spot in the order. It was Hamilton's first multi-hit performance of 2026, and through 63 plate appearances he's slashing .240/.377/.240 with five steals, three RBI and 11 runs while seeing action at third base (11 games) and shortstop (eight) and second base (two).