David Hamilton headshot

David Hamilton News: Exiting starting nine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The left-handed-hitting Hamilton will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Yankees send another southpaw (Carlos Rodon) to the hill. Joey Ortiz will step in for Hamilton at shortstop and will bat ninth.

David Hamilton
Milwaukee Brewers
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