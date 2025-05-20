David Hamilton News: Gets another start

Hamilton started at second base and went 1-for-4 and was caught stealing in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

Hamilton filled in for a slumping Kristian Campbell at second base for a second straight game, but that may be the extent of it for now. Red Sox bench coach Ramon Vazquez indicated the break for Campbell was a reset, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, and that he would rejoin the starting nine Tuesday. During his two-start run, Hamilton went 3-for-8 with a double, a run scored and 1-for-2 in steal attempts.