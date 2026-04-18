David Hamilton headshot

David Hamilton News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Hamilton isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Hamilton will retreat to the bench Saturday after going just 2-for-16 with six strikeouts over his last five games. Luis Rengifo will cover third base and bat sixth while Hamilton sits.

David Hamilton
Milwaukee Brewers
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