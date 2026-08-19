David Hamilton headshot

David Hamilton News: Grabbing seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Hamilton is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mariners.

Hamilton typically starts against most righties, but with Cooper Pratt back from the injured list to take over at shortstop, Hamilton and Joey Ortiz will be mixed and matched at third base. It's Ortiz at the hot corner for the Brewers on Wednesday.

David Hamilton
Milwaukee Brewers
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