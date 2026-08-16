David Hamilton News: Held out against lefty
Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The left-handed-hitting Hamilton will be on the bench for a second straight day to close out the series in Los Angeles while the Dodgers send another lefty (Tarik Skubal) to the bump. With Hamilton and Brice Turang (knee) both sitting, the Brewers will open up starts at third base for Andrew Vaughn and second base for Jonathan Ornelas.
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