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David Hamilton News: Homers in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.

Hamilton started at third base in Saturday's contest and hit his first long ball of the spring. He has seen time at the hot corner and shortstop during the exhibition season and can play second base as well, so he figures to fill a utility role for the Brewers. Hamilton has elite stolen-base potential, but the lack of a regular role puts a limit on his fantasy upside.

David Hamilton
Milwaukee Brewers
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