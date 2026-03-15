David Hamilton News: Homers in spring game
Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.
Hamilton started at third base in Saturday's contest and hit his first long ball of the spring. He has seen time at the hot corner and shortstop during the exhibition season and can play second base as well, so he figures to fill a utility role for the Brewers. Hamilton has elite stolen-base potential, but the lack of a regular role puts a limit on his fantasy upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Hamilton See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Sprinting in Spring6 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central10 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club17 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers24 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Hamilton See More