David Hamilton headshot

David Hamilton News: Nabs start Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hamilton is starting at third base and batting seventh Opening Day against the White Sos on Thursday.

The lefty-hitting Hamilton will end up getting the Opening Day nod at the hot corner over switch-hitting veteran Luis Rengifo, who inked a one-year $3.5 million deal with Milwaukee in February. Hamilton played in 91 regular-season games with Boston last year and finished the campaign with six homers, 22 steals and a .198/.257/.333 slash line in 177 plate appearances.

David Hamilton
Milwaukee Brewers
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