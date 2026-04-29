David Hamilton headshot

David Hamilton News: Resting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Hamilton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With the Diamondbacks sending southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the bump, Hamilton will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick. Joey Ortiz will draw the start at shortstop in Hamilton's stead.

David Hamilton
Milwaukee Brewers
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