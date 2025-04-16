David Hamilton News: Smacks first homer in win

Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Although Hamilton got a hold of a Zack Littell fastball for a long ball in the third inning, the 335-foot solo shot wouldn't have left the yard in any other MLB ballpark, per Statcast. Wednesday still marked the first homer of the year for Hamilton, who's off to a miserable start at the plate while slashing .083/.120/.208 with two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases over 24 at-bats (10 games).