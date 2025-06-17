David Hamilton News: Starts at second base

Hamilton started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

A random start at second base for Hamilton isn't typically significant, but this one came on the first game the Red Sox played without Rafael Devers. Kristian Campbell, Boston's primary second baseman, served as the designated hitter, which had been Devers' role all season. Hamilton is considered the superior fielder, and the Devers trade allows manager Alex Cora to keep Campbell's bat potential in the lineup without sacrificing a key defensive position. One game is not determinative, so it would be wise to monitor how Cora handles infielder roles going forward. Eventually, Alex Bregman (quad) will return, and Marcelo Mayer could also be in the second base mix.