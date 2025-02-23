David Hamilton News: Starts at short in spring opener

Hamilton started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's spring game against Tampa Bay.

Hamilton is caught up in a roster battle that also involves prospect Kristian Campbell and Vaughn Grissom, who started at second base Saturday. Trevor Story will be the starting shortstop, so Hamilton needs to make the team either as a starter at second base or more likely as a utility infielder. A case can be made for any of the players competing at second base, but it all goes up into flames if Alex Bregman becomes the club's starter at second base. Hamilton immediately showed his value, leading off the first inning with a walk and a steal before scoring on a Marcelo Mayer single.