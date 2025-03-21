Fantasy Baseball
David Hamilton News: Steals three bases Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 7:09am

Hamilton started at second base and went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and one run scored in Thursday's spring game against Minnesota.

Hamilton now has eight stolen bases in 19 Grapefruit League games. Boston's decision to assign Vaughn Grissom to minor-league camp set off a spate of speculation about who will start at second base come Opening Day. Hamilton was in one day, then Kristian Campbell the next. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Chad Jennings of The Athletic that final roster decisions may not be made until 48 hours before Opening Day. "Maybe Monterrey," he said, referencing next week's pair of exhibition games in Mexico. "We're getting close, but we're not in a rush." Jennings' report also includes a roster projection that has Hamilton making the roster, either in a platoon at second base or as a utility player that gets a lot of playing time off the bench. Jennings also indicates that both the industry and the Red Sox seem to value Hamilton more than his public profile suggests.

