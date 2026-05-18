David Hamilton headshot

David Hamilton News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Hamilton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

The left-handed-hitting Hamilton will hit the bench for the second time in three days while the Brewers face off against another lefty starter (Shota Imanaga). With Hamilton taking a seat, Luis Rengifo and Joey Ortiz will serve a Milwaukee's starters on the left side of the infield.

David Hamilton
Milwaukee Brewers
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