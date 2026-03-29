David Hamilton News: Taking seat against southpaw

Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

After starting at third base in both of the Brewers' first two games of the season, the left-handed-hitting Hamilton will retreat to the bench while the White Sox send southpaw Anthony Kay to the bump for the series finale. Luis Rengifo will cover the hot corner in place of Hamilton, who has helped fantasy managers early on by going 1-for-4 with four walks, three stolen bases and three runs.