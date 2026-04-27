David Morgan News: Hammered by D-backs on Sunday

Morgan retired only one batter and gave up four runs on four hits in a relief outing Sunday versus Arizona.

Michael King started and pitched six strong frames for the Padres before turning the ball over to Morgan in the seventh. That didn't go well for San Diego, as Morgan yielded four straight one-out hits -- three singles and a grand slam -- to allow Arizona to cut its deficit from five runs to one. The Diamondbacks ended up scoring twice more in the inning to take a lead they never relinquished. Morgan began the campaign well with 10.1 consecutive scoreless frames despite a 10:7 K:BB over his first seven outings, but he's since given up at least two runs in each of his past three appearances. That's pushed his season numbers to a 5.68 ERA and 2.05 WHIP through 12.2 innings.