David Morgan News: Returns to big-league bullpen
The Padres recalled Morgan from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Morgan has collected a disappointing 4.50 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB in 22 innings out of the Padres' bullpen this season. The right-hander will likely fill in a middle-relief role in San Diego.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Morgan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Morgan See More