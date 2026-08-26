David Morgan headshot

David Morgan News: Returns to big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Padres recalled Morgan from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Morgan has collected a disappointing 4.50 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB in 22 innings out of the Padres' bullpen this season. The right-hander will likely fill in a middle-relief role in San Diego.

David Morgan
San Diego Padres
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