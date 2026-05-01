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David Morgan News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Padres optioned Morgan to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Morgan showed lots of promise in his rookie season in 2025, but it's been a rough start to the 2026 campaign, as he's posted a 6.08 ERA and 15:11 K:BB over 13.1 innings. He'll be back in the majors at some point, but Morgan will try to get things ironed out at El Paso first.

David Morgan
San Diego Padres
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