David Peterson Injury: Pitches through apparent injury Sunday

Peterson appeared to be pitching through an unspecified injury during his start in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. He took a no-decision in the Mets' 2-1 win after giving up one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out three.

Peterson kept the Blue Jays off the board over the first four innings but seemed to be in obvious discomfort while laboring through the top of the fifth. He was visited on the mound on multiple occasions during the inning and issued a pair of walks and also hit a batter to load the bases before manager Carlos Mendoza pulled him from the game. Max Kranick came on from the bullpen and recorded the final out of the inning to strand three runners and allow the Mets to maintain a one-run lead that held up as the difference, but Peterson didn't qualify for the win after narrowly missing out on the five-inning threshold. Mendoza should provide more details regarding Peterson's situation after the game, but for now, the left-hander tentatively lines up to make his next turn through the rotation next weekend versus the Athletics in Sacramento.