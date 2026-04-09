David Peterson News: Allows five runs in loss
Peterson (0-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing five runs on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out six.
Peterson opened the season with 5.1 scoreless innings against the Pirates on March 28, but the wheels have fallen off completely in the last two starts. He's given up 11 runs (10 earned) on 15 hits and four walks while striking out 11 across 9.1 innings. It's too early to say if his spot in the rotation is at risk, but the early results have been disappointing. Peterson's next start won't be any easier, as he's tentatively lined up to start next week on the road against the Dodgers.
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