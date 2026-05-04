David Peterson News: Captures first win in bulk role

Peterson (1-4) earned the win Monday against the Rockies. He allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out six over four innings.

Peterson, working behind Huascar Brazoban and Austin Warren, turned in a respectable effort in bulk relief, good enough to earn his first win of the season. The southpaw held the opposition scoreless through his first three innings before allowing a pair of runs in the seventh inning, underscoring his struggles to work deep into games and navigate a lineup multiple times. Across 34.1 innings in 2026, Peterson owns a 6.29 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with a 35:14 K:BB. The 30-year-old will look to stay in the win column in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Diamondbacks, though it remains to be seen if he works behind an opener again.