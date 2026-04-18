David Peterson News: Could still pitch Sunday
Peterson will no longer start Sunday against the Cubs, but he could still pitch, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.
Peterson was originally scheduled to start Sunday, but Tobias Myers will instead get the nod. However, Mastracco implies that Peterson could still work in long relief to keep the Mets' rotation on schedule. Peterson has allowed 14 earned runs across his last 14.1 innings, spanning three starts, so the team could be seeking to get him back on track by slightly shifting his role.
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