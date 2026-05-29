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David Peterson News: Demoted to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Peterson has been demoted to the Mets' bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson has had a disastrous couple months while splitting his time between starting pitcher and bulk reliever, holding a 5.57 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB over 53.1 innings. He will be available to pitch in relief beginning Sunday. Sean Manaea is taking Peterson's spot as a starter/bulk reliever.

David Peterson
New York Mets
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