David Peterson News: Implodes against Cincinnati

Peterson (3-5) took the loss against the Reds on Tuesday, allowing six runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings.

Peterson put the Mets in a hole early after yielding an RBI double to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning before giving up another three runs in the fourth. It could have been a worse stat line for Peterson, given that he gave up at least two baserunners in four of the six innings he pitched in. The 11 hits he yielded were a season high, and the six earned runs were his most in a start since April 29 against the Nationals (seven). Peterson now sits at a 5.57 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 53.1 innings this season, and the 66 hits he's given up is tied for fifth-most in the National League. His next start is lined up for next week on the road against the Mariners.