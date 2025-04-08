Fantasy Baseball
David Peterson headshot

David Peterson News: In clear to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Peterson (illness) is listed as the Mets' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged after Peterson's latest start Sunday against Toronto that the southpaw was dealing with some nauseousness, but Peterson never appeared to be at any major risk of missing his next turn through the rotation. Despite being less than 100 percent and issuing five walks while taking a no-decision against Toronto, Peterson limited the Blue Jays to one run over 4.2 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.53 in the process.

David Peterson
New York Mets
