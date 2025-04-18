David Peterson News: Matches season high with nine Ks

Peterson didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cardinals after allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out nine.

The nine punchouts matched a season high, and just one of Peterson's nine hits allowed went for extra bases. The left-hander has upped his strikeout rate a bit to begin the season, fanning 26 over 22 innings, and he should maintain a rotation spot as long as Sean Manaea (oblique), Frankie Montas (lat) and Paul Blackburn (knee) are each on the shelf. Peterson has a serviceable 3.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across four starts, but he's in line for a difficult assignment in next week's scheduled outing against the Phillies.