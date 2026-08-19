David Peterson News: Part of Saturday's pitching plan
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Peterson will "be involved" in the pitching plan for Saturday's game in Seattle, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With Edward Cabrera (blister) back on the 15-day injured list, a spot in the Cubs' rotation is available. It was Peterson who lost his spot in the rotation when Cabrera returned this past weekend, and Peterson is poised to slot back in either as a traditional starter or bulk reliever Saturday. The southpaw has logged a 4.06 ERA and 32:17 K:BB over 44.1 innings covering eight starts and one relief appearance for the Cubs.
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