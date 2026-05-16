David Peterson News: Secures win in bulk-relief outing
Peterson (2-4) allowed two runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out eight over four innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Yankees.
This was Peterson's third consecutive bulk-relief appearance, a span that has seen him earn his first two wins of the season. In his three outings in May, he's allowed seven runs (four earned) with a 17:3 K:BB over 13 innings. Overall, he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB through 43.1 innings. Peterson's looked more effective working behind an opener, so that trend could continue for his next projected outing, which lines up to be on the road against the Nationals.
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