David Peterson headshot

David Peterson News: Set for bulk role Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated that Peterson will pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Tobias Myers in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Myers made 31 starts for the Brewers over the past two seasons and has maxed out at three innings over his six relief appearances for the Mets in 2026, so while he'll likely provide more length than the typical opener, Peterson appears in line to handle the larger share of the pitching workload Sunday. The Mets are hopeful that by using the left-handed Peterson in relief, the Cubs will have to deploy a more balanced lineup that isn't stacked with right-handed bats at the top of the order. Since tossing 5.1 shutout innings in his first start of the season March 28, Peterson has taken losses in each of his last three outings while posting a collective 8.79 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB across 14.1 innings during that stretch.

David Peterson
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Peterson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Peterson See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago