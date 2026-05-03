David Peterson News: Set to operate in bulk role

Peterson will pitch in bulk relief behind an opener in Monday's series opener in Colorado, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson will follow an opener for the second time this season, last doing so April 19 against the Cubs, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing three hits in the team's 2-1 loss to Chicago. He pitched behind right-hander Tobias Myers in that contest, and although nothing has been announced quite yet, it's certainly possible that Myers will be Monday's opener. Peterson has posted a disappointing 6.53 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 30.1 innings in seven appearances, including five starts, with New York this season.