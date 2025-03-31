Fantasy Baseball
David Peterson headshot

David Peterson News: Settles in Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 7:14am

Peterson (1-0) picked up the win after giving up two runs on five hits and three walks in six innings Monday against Miami. He struck out nine.

After allowing a solo home run to Otto Lopez in the first inning, Peterson settled in thereafter while receiving plenty of run support. Eric Wagaman did tag Peterson for another solo shot in the sixth frame, but it was an otherwise strong season debut overall for the southpaw. Peterson's next start is tentatively scheduled to come this weekend at home against Toronto.

David Peterson
New York Mets
More Stats & News
