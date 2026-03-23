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David Peterson News: Sharp in final exhibition outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Peterson gave up one run on five hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out four.

The left-hander tossed 50 of 76 pitches for strikes in his final spring start. Peterson wraps up camp with a 4.15 ERA and 9:3 K:BB over 13 innings, and after working a career-high 168.2 innings in 2025, he's in line to start the second game of the season for the Mets, March 28 at home against the Pirates.

David Peterson
New York Mets
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