David Peterson News: Sharp in final exhibition outing
Peterson gave up one run on five hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out four.
The left-hander tossed 50 of 76 pitches for strikes in his final spring start. Peterson wraps up camp with a 4.15 ERA and 9:3 K:BB over 13 innings, and after working a career-high 168.2 innings in 2025, he's in line to start the second game of the season for the Mets, March 28 at home against the Pirates.
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