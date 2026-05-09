David Peterson News: Slated for bulk role Sunday
Peterson will operate in a bulk-relief role against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
As was the case in the Mets' 4-2 win over the Rockies this past Monday, Huascar Brazoban will serve as the team's opener. Peterson took the mound after Brazoban and Austin Warren in Monday's contest and ended up picking up the win after allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out six across four frames. Peterson has yielded two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four outings but still sits at a 6.29 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 34.1 innings this season.
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