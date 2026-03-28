David Peterson News: Solid effort in no-decision
Peterson did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings win over the Pirates, allowing six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings.
Peterson threw 51 of 76 pitches for strikes while generating eight whiffs, exiting two outs shy of a quality start in the sixth inning. The southpaw earned an All-Star nod in 2025 before stumbling to a 6.34 ERA over 59.2 innings in the second half. He's coming off a career-high 168.2 innings overall and should benefit from backing by a strong Mets offense. The 30-year-old lines up for a road start against the Giants next week.
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