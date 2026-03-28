David Peterson headshot

David Peterson News: Solid effort in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Peterson did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings win over the Pirates, allowing six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Peterson threw 51 of 76 pitches for strikes while generating eight whiffs, exiting two outs shy of a quality start in the sixth inning. The southpaw earned an All-Star nod in 2025 before stumbling to a 6.34 ERA over 59.2 innings in the second half. He's coming off a career-high 168.2 innings overall and should benefit from backing by a strong Mets offense. The 30-year-old lines up for a road start against the Giants next week.

David Peterson
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Peterson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Peterson See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
30 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
33 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
73 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
100 days ago