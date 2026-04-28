David Peterson News: Starting Wednesday

Peterson will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

The left-hander worked out of the bullpen in his past two appearances but will return to the rotation Wednesday after allowing just one run across seven innings as a reliever. It's been an up-and-down campaign for Peterson, who fired 5.1 scoreless frames in his season debut but followed up with an 8.79 ERA in his next three starts.