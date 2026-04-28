David Peterson headshot

David Peterson News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Peterson will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

The left-hander worked out of the bullpen in his past two appearances but will return to the rotation Wednesday after allowing just one run across seven innings as a reliever. It's been an up-and-down campaign for Peterson, who fired 5.1 scoreless frames in his season debut but followed up with an 8.79 ERA in his next three starts.

David Peterson
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Peterson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Peterson See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago