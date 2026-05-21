David Peterson News: Survives early scare in third win

Peterson (3-4) notched the win Thursday against the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Peterson weathered an early storm Thursday, stranding the base loaded during the opening frame, and it was mostly smooth sailing thereafter. The 30-year-old southpaw has been erratic overall for the Mets this season, giving up at least four runs on four occasions, but he's yielded two or fewer runs in four consecutive outings during the month of May. Peterson will try to further improve on his 5.03 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB over 48.1 innings in his next scheduled appearance against the Reds.