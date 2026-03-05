David Peterson headshot

David Peterson News: Three clean frames Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Peterson gave up one hit and two walks over three scoreless innings during Wednesday's exhibition game against Team Israel. He struck out four.

The Israeli WBC lineup doesn't have any big MLB names in it, and Peterson had little trouble navigating his three frames on 48 pitches (28 strikes). The southpaw is locked into a rotation spot for the Mets after throwing a career-high 168.2 innings in 2025, but his 4.22 ERA and 1.37 WHIP were significant downgrades from his 2024 numbers.

David Peterson
New York Mets
More Stats & News
