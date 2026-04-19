David Peterson News: Unscored upon in bulk relief

Peterson did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, allowing three hits and no walks with one strikeout over 3.2 scoreless innings.

Peterson made his first relief appearance of the season and kept the Cubs in check despite throwing just 26 of 47 pitches for strikes. It was his first encouraging effort since a scoreless season debut, as he entered Sunday having allowed 14 earned runs over his previous three outings. On the year, the southpaw now owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings. If he slides back into the rotation, he'd line up for a favorable home matchup against the Rockies next weekend.