David Peterson News: Will pitch Thursday

Peterson is slated to pitch Thursday versus the Nationals, either as a traditional starting pitcher or bulk reliever, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson has posted a 6.41 ERA in four starts this season, but he pitched better his last two times out, first following an opener and then pitching in long relief. The Mets will likely have a short leash with the left-hander, but Peterson will be afforded another opportunity next week to restate his case for a rotation spot.