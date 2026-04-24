David Peterson News: Will pitch Wednesday
Peterson is slated to pitch Wednesday versus the Nationals, either as a traditional starting pitcher or bulk reliever, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Peterson has posted a 6.41 ERA in four starts this season, but he pitched better his last two times out, first following an opener and then pitching in long relief. The Mets will likely have a short leash with the left-hander, but Peterson will be afforded another opportunity next week to restate his case for a rotation spot.
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