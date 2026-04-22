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David Peterson News: Working in bullpen this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Peterson will have turn in the rotation skipped this week and will work out of the bullpen, SNY.tv reports.

While starting in each of his first four appearances of the season, Peterson struggled to a 6.41 ERA and 1.83 WHIP, but he delivered better results while working in bulk relief behind opener Tobias Myers in Sunday's loss to the Cubs, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings. Despite the strong showing out of the bullpen, Peterson's grasp on a full-time spot in the rotation still appears to be tenuous, and the Mets will skip his turn this week and instead call up Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as their fifth starter Thursday versus the Twins. The Mets haven't revealed their plans for the rotation beyond this week, but if Scott performs well in his 2026 big-league debut, it's possible that he sticks as a starter over Peterson moving forward.

David Peterson
New York Mets
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